Bishop Daniel Obinim, Leader and Founder of the International God’s Way Church, has said that Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong’s life would be cut short if he doesn’t stop harassing innocent men of God.

Speaking on OB TV, Bishop Obinim said God told him that he will kill Mr Agyapong if he does not turn from his evil ways and stop his agenda of embarrassing innocent men of God.

Angel Obinim remarked that he saw this in a revelation.

He said: “I had a revelation last night, and in the revelation, God told me to warn and additionally advise Kennedy Agyapong to turn from his wicked ways as well as end his exposè on innocent pastors.”