Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed that he has enough evidence against the Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

In an exclusive interview with Joy News, the MP said the preacher has been allegedly involved in many illicit activities and he is bent on exposing him.

“He sent him young men to attack me on radio and television. And they were insulting me, but I am focused. I have 1,001 evidences against him.

“This is because I have sent people there to investigate the transfers. He puts money into people’s account and transfers to Spain and that is money laundering.

“I am not going to rest because in the cause of my investigation, I realised that he has done harm to a lot of innocent people in this country and I have to let Ghanaians know,” he said.

Watch video of the interview above: