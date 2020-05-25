It has emerged that lawyers of Bishop Daniel Obinim will soon meet with maverick politician, Kennedy Agyapong to settle their ongoing feud.

According to the administrator of International God’s Way Church, Rev. Kwadwo Adu Boahen, the move comes amid demands from well-wishers to end the feud.

“At least over the past days we’ve had a lot of people calling and asking us to find ways of settling this with Ken Agyapong and we’re seriously considering this,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Kasapa FM, Mr Boahen said the move is to help find a common ground on the matter to promote peace.

“It is not out of place at all. We will do that and ensure we settle this amicably,” he assured.

Mr Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central has, for some weeks now, launched a war against fake pastors in Ghana with Bishop Obinim as his prime target.

He has threatened to drag Bishop Obinim for four years and will soon haul him before the Economic and Organised Crime after causing his arrest last week.