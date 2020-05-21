Politician Kennedy Agyapong says he wouldn’t rest until he has seen controversial man of God, Bishop Daniel Obinim, popularly known as Angel Obinim, behind bars.

In a latest interview, Mr Agyapong admitted that he reported the Leader and Founder of International God’s Way Church to the Ghana Police Service, where he pressed charges for further investigations.

According to him, he was surprised when Bishop Obinim said he will “fight” him for a year because he, Mr Agyapong, is ready to drag him for four years non-stop.

I have showed you one sense. You threw me a challenge. I reported and took the witnesses there. You said you will go one year with me. But I am going four years with you to see who has real God in him. That is what I want Ghanaians to know, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central said.

The Founder and Leader of International Godsway Church has been charged with offences of Publication of false news and Forgery of documents contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other offences Act, 1960 (ACT 29) respectively.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs, Criminal Investigations Department, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, copied to Adomonline.com.

The statement said Bishop Obinim is also under investigations for other offences leveled against him.