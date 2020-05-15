Controversial New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, says controversial pastor Daniel Obinim is only faking illness.

His comment is in reaction to Bishop Obinim’s collapse after his arrest.

According to Mr Agyapong, Bishop Obinim isn’t sick. He claimed that the man of God just wanted to be smart so he could avoid being arrested.

Mr Agyapong revealed this in a recent interview and even went ahead to give details about Bishop Obinim’s current location. He said he will see to it that Bishop Obinim ends up in jail for all his numerous bad deeds.

“Bishop Obinim has ran away and is hiding at Yeboah Hospital because of warrant to arrest. How long are you going to be at the hospital after faking that you had heart attack. I will make sure you pay dearly for your sins. I know where you are and your room number and so go ahead and fake,” he warned.

Mr Agyapong called on the Ghana Police Service to keep an eye on Bishop Obinim in the hospital where he’s receiving treatment after faking sickness.