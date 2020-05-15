Self-acclaimed Angel of God, Bishop Daniel Obinim, is said to have suffered a heart attack Thursday.

According to reports, the Founder and Leader of International Godsway Church instantly passed out when the police stormed his house to arrest him.

This follows incessant allegations made by Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

The outspoken legislator, who has leveled serious allegations against the man of God including fraud, has vowed to make Bishop Obinim face the full rigors of the law.

The police reportedly followed up to arrest him to assist with investigations.

To their surprise, the man of God reportedly held his chest, complained of pains and was quickly rushed to the Yeboah Hospital at East Legon in Accra.

The outspoken MP, who narrated the incident on Accra-based Oman FM, said Bishop Obinim was just faking sickness to avoid arrest.

“The police told me he had a heart attack but I know he is lying. Obinim you cannot be at the Yeboah Hospital forever,” he fumed.