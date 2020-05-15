Founder and Leader of the International God’s Way Church, Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim, will today, Friday, address Ghanaians on reports that he had been arrested by the police.

The ‘Angel’ is said to have been hospitalised after the Police stormed his church to invite him for interrogation for being complicit in an issue before the Police.

According to reports, ‘Angel Obinim’ was conducting a counselling session in his church when the Police arrived and was asked to follow them to the police station.

According to a witness report, he asked to be excused for a moment in his office and on returning he suddenly fell sick and couldn’t walk again so had to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

But Adom TV reporter, Daakyehene, who was at his residence at Ajringanor on Friday morning, reported that one of Bishop Obinim’s junior pastors called pastor Adu denied the alleged report.

According to the junior pastor, Bishop Obinim has neither been arrested nor hospitalised.

“We were told by his junior pastor that Bishop Obinim is sleeping in his home and has not been arrested. He even asked us to take our cameras to his home but he later told us that his lawyers have asked them not to speak,” Daakyehene said.

According to Daakyehene, though he did not see Bishop Obinim, he was informed by his junior pastor that Bishop Obinim will hold a press conference on the issue and address the matter himself.