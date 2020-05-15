Former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, has made jokes of the alleged sickness and arrest of Angel Daniel Obinim.

The ‘Angel’ is said to have been hospitalized after police stormed his church to invite him for interrogation for being complicit in an issue before the police.

The man of God who was conducting a counseling session according to reports upon seeing the officers, suddenly fell sick and couldn’t walk again.

He was rushed to the hospital with police escort.

Even though Obinim’s camp has denied the alleged sickness and arrest, the UK Diplomat has made a mockery of the popular prophet.

Reacting to the dramatic development on his Twitter page, Jon Benjamin said there was no cause for alarm since Obinim’s trusted ‘angels’, Nimokafui and Ayantafri were on their way to fight for him.

He posted; #Obinim has been arrested??? I understand he’s being visited by his legal representatives, Messrs Nimokafui and Ayantafri. Or maybe he can turn into a snake and slither out of the police station?

