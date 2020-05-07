Former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, is not giving chance in his quarantine period.

A twitter user on April 27, challenged the former high commissioner to use his quarantine period to listen to Shatta Wale’s records and write verses for Ghanaians.

“This is the time for Jon to listen to more @shattawalegh music and to draft more lyrics for Ghanaians. We are waiting,” the Twitter user said.

It took him just a few minutes to accept the challenge, but his verse took aim at Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale to surprise Michy with a birthday song

Jon Benjamin’s savage reply to a fan who begged Dumelo for cash through him

Jon Benjamin drags Dumelo into Ken Agyapong, Obinim ‘beef’

In a bid to achieve a perfect rhyme, he roped in Shatta Bundle and Patapaa, and merged Sarkodie and Stonebwoy’s name.

He tweeted: “Shatta on lockdown, tearing de whole block down, him sending Bundle out of town, making Sarkbwoy spin around, him tell Patapaa to sco pa tu manaa ….Shatta on lockdown, he real ting, ain’t no shock clown.”

Check it out: