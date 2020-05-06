Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, says though he is no longer with his baby mama, Shatta Michy, he is recording a new song to celebrate her birthday.

Taking to Instagram to announce the surprise, Shatta Wale said:

I just remembered the good old days and entered the studio ! Dropping a birthday song for shatta michy ! Wait for it ❤️.

Shatta Wale and Michy dated for about seven years, where she bore a son for him but their relationship landed on rocks after they had many disagreements.

At a point, Shatta Wale said he begged Shatta Michy to return home with his son but she rubbished his plea.