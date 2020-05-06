A video of Paul Okoye of P-Square fame doing something unusual to his daughter has surfaced on social media.

Mr Okoye, who prefers to be referred to as Rudeboy, shared an adorable video of him making his daughter’s hair on his Instagram page.

In the video, he was seen using a hairdryer to help dry his daughter’s hair.

ALSO READ:

The daughter also returned the favour by helping his father blow dry his dreads too.

He captioned the video:”We deal on anything hair 😂 #Nadia.”

Watch Video below: