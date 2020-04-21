Former United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin’s ‘fondness’ for Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has refused to go away.

Jon Benjamin has refused to let go of the trolls as he is trying hard to drag the politician into a recent beef between Kennedy Agyapong and Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The budding politician recently took to his twitter page to share money to his followers.

He wrote “Drop your @BitsikaAfrica name and let’s go! #DropYourBitsika nokofio”

Any smart thinking person will know exactly what that means. This got a lot of people dropping their contact numbers within the shortest possible time.

But one person who claims he has still not received his money in his wallet is Dumelo’s best friend, Jon Benjamin.

The diplomat said in a post on social media: “@johndumelo1 – I’ve searched my #DropYourBitsika wallet only to discover that all you’ve sent me are a few Obinim stickers but with Kennedy Agyapong’s face on them!

John Dumelo, who got excited about the post, replied, saying “My guy!!!! With a laughing emoji.

.@johndumelo1 – I’ve searched my #DropYourBitsika wallet only to discover that all you’ve sent me are a few Obinim stickers but with Kennedy Agyepong’s face on them! — (((Jon Benjamin))) ⚒🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇱🇬🇭✡️ (@JonBenjamin19) April 21, 2020

Mr Benjamin is known for jabbing John Dumelo.