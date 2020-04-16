Kennedy Agyapong has heavily descended on Florence Obinim, who is the wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder of the International God’s Way church.

According to the controversial politician, the defunct gospel singer has incurred his wrath and he is not going to spare her.

Mr Agyapong’s comments come after Mrs Obinim in a video shared online had a few words for Mr Agyapong.

In a viral video, she said the adultery allegations leveled against her husband will not make her divorce him.

Watch the video that angered him: