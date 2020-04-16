Lance Corporal Francisca Tengey is showing glimpses of recovery at home after she was ‘accidentally’ shot in the leg by AB1 Oppong Bekoe of the Ghana Navy.

As part of enforcing lockdown compliance, both personnel were deployed for operation COVID Safety duty last week at Tema New Town when the incident occurred.

The victim was immediately rushed to Tema General Hospital where she was attended to by a surgical team at the facility.

Medical Director at the hospital, Dr Richard Anthony said her total recovery will be dependent on her body constitution. Within a few hours after being attended to, the victim was discharged.

MORE STORIES

Lockdown: Soldier allegedly shoots policewoman at Tema New Town

Lockdown: Soldier in detention for shooting policewoman

Since then, a delegation led by the Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Oyirifi Akrofi Edward Johnson has visited her at home.

Another team from the Public Relations Unit of the command was at her end on Wednesday.

Acting Public Relations Officer for the command, Chief Inspector, Stella Dede Dzakpasu was very happy to share that Lance Corporal Tengey is recovering.

She was, however, quick to add that full recovery and when to resume official duties could only be determined by doctors.

Investigations have since been launched into circumstances leading to the incident.

A release signed by Chief Inspector Dede Dzakpasu indicated the command was looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen Obed Akwa in a recent interview described the shooting at Tema New Town as accidental as the two security agencies co-operate in their quest to get to the bottom of it.