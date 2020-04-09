A military man in Tema is currently in detention after allegedly firing at a policewoman at a checkpoint whilst enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown at Tema New Town.

Little information is given of the soldier as well as the victim.

Confirmation from Tema Regional Police Headquarters revealed that the soldier fired at Lance Corporal Francisca Tenge without confrontation.

It’s, however, not clear whether the weapon was discharged accidentally.

Police-military relationship in the region has been very cordial as both have played major roles in enforcing the law aside the lockdown.

The victim is currently on admission at Tema General Hospital and is responsible to treatment.

Meanwhile, Medical Director of Tema General Hospital, Dr Richard Anthony, says Lance Corporal Francisca Tenge is responding to treatment after being shot close to her thigh this morning.

According to him, the victim was not bleeding when she was rushed in and was immediately attended to by the surgical team.

“There was an entry and exist wounds but the surgical team did their best and can confirm she is responding to treatment,” he said.

Asked how long it could take the victim to recover, he said that will depend on her body constitution.

“There is no cause for alarm as we have attended to her. She will recover in due course,” the Medical Director assured.