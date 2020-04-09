Founder and Leader of the Alabasta International Ministries and popular Ghanaian prophet, Kofi Oduro, has said that the novel coronavirus has exposed pastors.

According to Prophet Oduro in a recent interview, the coronavirus has actually revealed how fake the miracle calendars, oils, stickers, bags, and the like being sold in churches are.

The opinionated Ghanaian prophet further said if they were not fake, those items would have found a great use in preventing or curing the coronavirus.

“Coronavirus has shown that no pastor can save you,” he said, which makes it very interesting as the prophet himself is an active voice in the ‘soul-saving’ business.

It is clear that the head pastor of the Alabaster International Ministry is not scared of losing members because of his words that might make people lose trust in pastors.