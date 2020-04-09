Former President and flag bearer of opposition National Democratic Congress, says he prefers buying Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for frontline health workers to making donations into the COVID-19 National Fund.

According to Mr Mahama, the most basic need of all frontline health workers at the moment is the provision of PPEs which he aims to provide for all frontline health workers.

What we need now are items and so if I have money I would rather prefer to buy PPEs for frontline health workers. I am spending money buying PPEs and distributing them, he told Joy News.

Somebody decides to donate his salary, that’s fine. Everybody does what he thinks he can do best to help. I believe that donating my salary in the future will not help, he added.

The former president’s comment follows pressure mounted on him to also take a pay cut and donate into the national fund as done by the president and his entire government machinery, organisations and some individuals.

President Akufo-Addo in a bid to mitigate the effect of the disease on the poor and vulnerable in society, set up a COVID-19 fund for well-meaning Ghanaians to contribute their widow’s mite to the fight against the pandemic.