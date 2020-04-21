After vowing to send Bishop Daniel Obinim to jail over some allegations, Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament has on live TV made more allegations bordering on infidelity against the pastor.

According to the MP, he will destroy Pastor Obinim. He mentioned the names of some ladies whom he claimed the Bishop had allegedly slept with that cannot be repeated by Adomonline for lack of evidence.

Kennedy Agyapong and Bishop Obinim

The legislator claimed that Bishop Obinim had allegedly slept with two sisters and their mother.

He also mentioned a lady in a video which went viral on social media sometime ago. But, all the allegations were rubbished by Bishop Obinim in a video shared online.