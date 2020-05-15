The National Identification Authority (NIA) has refuted the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) claims that it is working to help the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig this year’s general election.

In a press release issued on Friday and signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs of the Authority, Francis Palmdeti, he debunked all the claims made by the NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo at a press conference on Thursday.

The NIA responded to all eight claims and in all instances made it clear what its establishing mandate is.

Regarding the NDC’s claim that the NIA and EC are acting in concert to rig the 2020 elections, the Authority said it is not part of the election management architecture in the country.

“There is no conspiracy between NIA and EC to rig the 2020 elections. Election rigging is a serious criminal matter with dire political, economic and social consequences for any nation.

“Any person, party or institution alleging such a criminal conspiracy has a duty to report same to the police and provide the requisite evidence to support investigations and/or prosecution,” it said.

The NDC claimed that the exclusion of the Voter ID as Ghana Card registration requirement was both unlawful and illegitimate.

In response, the NIA said, “This claim is most astonishing. The amendment of section 8 of Act 750 to exclude the Voter ID Card, Driver’s License, Baptismal Certificates and weighing Cards as valid registration requirements was effected by Parliament without a whimper of opposition or protest from any member of Parliament.

“The exclusive reliance on Birth Certificates, Passports and Certificates of acquired Citizenship was supported by the NDC in Parliament. Indeed, the amendments received the unqualified endorsement of the Minority MPs in Parliament, and the MPs who spoke on the Bill were mainly from the Minority side, with each of them enthusiastically support for the amendments.”