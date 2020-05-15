The Auditor-General of Ghana, Daniel Yao Domelevo, has submitted two reports to Parliament in accordance with Sections 13(e) and 16 of the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584).

The two reports are: Report of the Auditor-General on the Nationwide Payroll and Personnel Verification Audit as at June 2018 and Performance Audit Report of the Auditor-General on Sustainability of Sports Stadia in Ghana.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mrs Ama Awotwe Bosumafi, Assistant Director, Public Relations, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said the Auditor-General used methodologies that were in line with internationally accepted standards to conduct the audits.



It said in line with Section 23 of Act 584; “We wish to notify the public that copies of these reports are available at our website www.ghaudit.org for free download”.

