Minister of Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, says she expects industry players not to charge professional fees when they are featured in skits to educate the public on the Covid-19.

The initiative which is from the Ministry of Information and Creative Arts Council seeks to make celebrities educate the public on Covid-19 because of the influence they have in society.

According to the Minister, some funding will be made available for the technical production, but she hopes that those involved will not charge professional fees since everyone is fighting to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

“We recognize that people imbibe information differently and it is often easier to transfer information through artistic pieces, so the Creative Arts Council is working with the Ministry of Information to come up with little skits that will educate Ghanaians on the Coronavirus and the protocols we have to observe.

“Definitely some funding will be made available to the technical production but I also don’t expect our industry players to charge professional fees in this wake because we are all helping in fighting the pandemic,” she said.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, celebrities have used their social media platforms to educate and encourage Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.