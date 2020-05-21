Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has disclosed what Kofi Adams, former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said to him concerning his crusade against fake pastors in the country.

The controversial lawmaker revealed that his colleague [Kofi Adams] in the opposition party is happy with what he is doing.

“I don’t hate any pastor in this country, I only want to expose the fake ones, and I am very happy that one person from the NDC, Kofi Adams is encouraging me to do more. Kofi sent me a message saying that I don’t like your politics but I support what you are doing. If you don’t continue like this, there would be no tomorrow for Ghana,” he said.

Given the encouragement to continue his crusade against the fake pastors in the country by a political opponent, Mr Agyapong says he will not relent in his campaign to expose all fake men of God in the country, especially Bishop Obinim.

The Assin Central MP said he least expected that such a message could come from Mr Adams.

Mr Agyapong has in recent times been campaigning against ‘fake’ men of God using Bishop Daniel Obinim as a scapegoat.

The maverick politician and business mogul some months ago vowed to expose pastors in the country he believes are fraudsters and are only working for their selfish interests and not for God’s.

The first ‘man of God’ he attacked was Bishop Obinim of the International God’s Way Church. His attack on Bishop Obinim led to the duo throwing salvos at each other in the media.