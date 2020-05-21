Bawku Central Member of Parliament (MP), Mahama Ayariga has filed a motion in Parliament calling on the House to reject the Constitutional Instrument that will allow the EC to register new voters based on a new set of rules.

The new C.I., if passed by parliament, will remove the voter’s ID card as a registration document for a new voter ID card but allow for the use of the Ghana Card.

The C.I. needs 21 continuous sitting days to mature and today is day 10. The notice of motion filed by Mr Ayariga is asking the house to reject the Public Elections (Registration of Voters) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 C.I. 126, even before the Subsidiary Legislation Committee submits a report on the C.I. to the floor.

The notice of motion was submitted to the speaker’s office on 19th May.

Now, the speaker is expected to fix a date on which Mr Ayariga will be given the opportunity to move the motion on the floor and back his request with reasons.

After that, MPs will debate the motion after which it will be voted on and should a majority of MPs vote in favour of the motion, Mr Ayariga’s request for a rejection will stand.

If the majority of MPs vote against it, the request fails.

It’s unclear when the speaker will give Mr Ayariga the opportunity to file the motion on the floor.