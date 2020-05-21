

Kofi Adoma, who was close to the departed preacher Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, famously known as ‘Apraku My Daughter’, has disclosed why the late preacher was still poor despite the help offered him by his colleague pastors.



According to him, colleague pastors such as Reverend Obofour, Prophet Badu Kobi and Kumchacha offered help in the form of money, cars and houses to the late preacher.



Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Wednesday, Mr Adoma said ‘Apraku My Daughter’ was too benevolent, the reason for his poverty.

READ ALSO:



According to him, the late preacher benevolently gave away monies given to him to people who were less-privileged.



He gave to people so easily, and that was his downfall. He would give out monies given him by Rev Obofour, Kumchacha and Prophet Kobi Badu. Rev Obofour bought him a house to live in but he didn’t, Kumchacha also personally gave out one of his houses to him to live in but he didn’t. I mean I didn’t really understand why he was doing that, he said.



Mr Adoma, said it got to a point his colleague pastors, who were offering a helping hand to the late pastor, got tired.



Most Ghanaians have expressed shock at the sudden demise of ‘Apraku My Daughter.’



The late Founder and Leader of King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International, rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s.



Over the weekend and prior to his death on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, a video of him heavily drunk popped up on social media.