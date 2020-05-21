The Chiefs of Kome-Shime in the Anlo district of the Volta region have pleaded with government to establish a sugarcane Factory in the area and also help boost rice production as the area boasts of arable land to support such projects.

According to the chiefs, people in the Anloga district have started growing sugarcane in large quantities and that a sugarcane factory in the area will not struggle in getting raw material for production.

The Chiefs made the plea during a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to thank him for granting Anloga a district status.

Leader of delegation Togbui Wordzor Dusifiaga of Anlo commended government for implementing some key social intervention policies such as the free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs among others.

While describing President Akufo-Addo as a caring father, especially with the reliefs given Ghanaians during this fight against coronavirus, Togbui Dusifiaga called on government to build an SHS stresing that “in this very technological dispensation, as the world is revolving at all knowledge, it will interest you to know that Kome-Shime cannot boast of one senior high school.

Education as our people say is the key to development, we are therefore appealing to your good office for one Nana Addo senior high school to correct this educational deficit”.

The Chiefs did not hesitate to urge government to complete some projects initiated by the previous government.

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured the Anlo Chiefs that he will tasked the Ministers of Agric and Trade to see how best to boost rice production as well as possibly consider the sugarcane Factory in the Anlo area.

On the coronavirus pandemic, President Akufo-Addo urged the Chiefs to help educate their subjects on the safety protocols stressing that “we have to learn how to live with the virus”.