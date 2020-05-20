Residents of Kasoa Akweley Adom Estate, have been thrown into a state of mourning as one of their own, Pastor ‘Apraku My Daughter’ was reportedly found dead in his room.

To intensify their tears was the moment the cold body of the pastor, who was captured drunk some days back, was evacuated from his house which is located in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.

The residents who have gathered in their numbers despite the coronavirus ban were seen crying and wailing as the ambulance that retrieved the Man-of-God made its way to the morgue.

The cause of Mr Apraku’s death is currently unknown but information reaching Adomonline.com suggests he died in his room after he hasn’t been seen by his neighbours for days.

Watch the video above for more of the touching moment when Mr Apraku’s body was being transported.