The one-week funeral rites of late Ghanaian popular evangelist, Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, popularly known as ‘Apraku my Daughter‘ has been held.

The rites were held at ‘Abrantie’ spot at Lapaz in Accra amid the coronavirus pandemic as mourners observe social distancing while wearing their masks.

The news of the man of God’s demise broke on May 20, 2020, just days after his video went viral on social media.

The viral video sparked a debate on social media with many asserting that the late preacher might have committed suicide out of shame.