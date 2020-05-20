The ex-wife of the fallen evangelist, Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, popularly known as ‘Apraku My Daughter’, has opened up after the former’s death.

According to her, she warned the founder and leader of King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International several times but he failed to listen to her.

Though she failed to disclose what he warned him about, she was teary as she talked about the man she once shared intimacy with.

She explained that on some occasions, she did cater for him whenever he needed her although they weren’t together as married couple, saying she did so because of their children.

She reiterated the fact that had the evangelist listened to her, he wouldn’t have kicked the bucket now.

I am very sad. I have gone inside the room and I saw him lying there. If he had listened to my advice he would have been alive by now.

It wouldn’t have ended this way. I spoke to him many times but he didn’t listen and I couldn’t force him so I had to break up and move on with my life, she said.