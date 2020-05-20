As reported by Adomonline.com a while ago, popular Ghanaian evangelist, Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, popularly known as Apraku My Daughter has died.

Follow up interviews with neighbours has them saying Apraku hasn’t been seen for about three days now.

Blogger Kofi Adoma who broke the news of his death also revealed the police were yet to arrive on the scene.

The news of the man of God dying comes just days after his video went viral on social media for his shabby.

A friend of his, Ellen, who said she cooked for him daily said for some days now, she hasn’t set her eyes on him.

When his video went viral I received lot of phone calls from some pastors who are close to him, with some claiming he was dead but I had to find a way to debunk that.

I was in town and I heard Sonnie Badu wanted to help him so I called one of his children to give him the information.

Ellen also revealed that Apraku died in his room, adding that because he didn’t have a mobile phone of his own, it was until one of his children entered his room that he was found lying dead.