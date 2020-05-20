Multiple award-winning gospel musician and songwriter, Empress Gifty has shared a video of herself on her social media page in which he has happily reminded everyone that karma “is a b*tch”.

The Gospel singer in a video shared on her Instagram page, is heard doing what could be interpreted to mean the composition of a song from the popular “karma is b*tch” phrase.

“Karma is b*tch; karma is like DHL, the only thing they need is your address,” the singer wrote.

READ ALSO:

She continued: “Oh karma, right now the industry is pandemic”.

“But still do you know my name is Mrs Adorye, someone’s heart is aching, you coming to drink blood tonic for long [sic]”, she added.

It is unclear who Gifty’s dig is directed at but take a look at the video below to see if you can decode the dig: