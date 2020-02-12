Multiple award-winning gospel musician and songwriter, Empress Gifty, is currently on a comprehensive radio tour to connect and reach out to fans in various regions across the country.

Taking to her Instagram page, where she was seen presenting gift items to presenters she had interviews with, Empress said it was needful for her craft.

The gospel musician toured over 10 radio stations in Takoradi in the Western Region, countless in Accra including the number one entertainment show, Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

The tour couldn’t hold if Adom FM’s Drive Time show, Ofie Kwanso wasn’t part of the list.

The next destination for the tour is the Ashanti Region, where she is expected to be at Luv FM among other radio stations to keep up with the brand.

Meanwhile, Empress Gifty is currently promoting her new song dubbed Jesus Over Do and she added her new album will be released soon.

She has produced countless hits songs and her contribution in the Ghana music industry has earned her multiple awards and nominations at many awards schemes.

She emerged Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards among others.

Watch her latest music video below: