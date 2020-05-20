Information reaching Adomonline.com indicates that popular Ghanaian evangelist, Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, popularly known as Apraku My Daughter has died.

Popular blogger, Kofi Adoma confirmed the news a short while ago.

Pastor Aprakku was the founder and leader of King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International.

The man of God was seen in a recent viral video in which he looked unkempt with some musicians offering to help him out.

But, even before that help arrives, Apraku my Daughter has transitioned to his maker.

More soon…