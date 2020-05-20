Chairperson of Women’s football, Madam Hillary Boateng, has revealed that female footballers are being impregnated due to the lockdown.

Football in the west African country has come to a halt following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Madam Boateng spoke on the challenges facing female footballers.

She said many of the female clubs have not put themselves in positions that will enable them to start their league, adding that the Women’s league lacks basic equipment to perform self-training, and the situation is one that will go along way to affect the future of female footballers.

“I felt so sad when I was told one of my girls was impregnated during the lockdown period, a player with very good promise, and its so worrying, I will plead with my female footballers not to allow themselves to be used and dumped,” she told Adom FM’s Kobby Stonne.

Madam Boateng queried whether the women clubs could maintain the safety protocols even if the government lifts the ban on public gathering.

“Even if we decide to play under closed doors, how can the women league committee raise money for the clubs, especially when players are not allowed to even train on their own?” she asked.