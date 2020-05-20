Musician A Plus has urged Ghanaians to rather pray for popular Ghanaian pastor, ‘Apraku My Daughter,’ than mock him.

According to him, people shouldn’t rejoice over the video of the man of God making rounds on social media where he looks ‘drunk.’

Taking to Facebook to register his assertion, A Plus said:

“We are all sinners. There is no big sin and small sin. If God should punish all of us for our sins we may be worse. We must not rejoice when even our enemies are going through difficult times. Let’s remember him in prayer…. 🙏🏾 “

A Plus also wanted to know his whereabouts to support him.

“NB: Kindly assist us with his whereabouts if you know 🙏🏾,” he noted.

