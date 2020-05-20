The Multimedia Group Limited has extended its golden hearts to some mothers across Ghana to celebrate their parental efforts.

Travelling across the length and breadth of Ghana; Bolgatanga, Ahafo, Kumasi, Volta Region and Accra, the team paid some surprise visits to some 30 mothers and frontline workers.

As part of Mother’s Day promotions dubbed ‘My Mother My Hero’, the recipients from Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly, Nogouchi, University of Ghana Medical School, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital received some relief items.

They each received a bag of Excella rice, box of Frytol vegetable and soya beans oil, Jamaa Soap, two assorted types of Alife beauty bar soaps and Fortune margarine.

Extra products were distributed to other mothers who had not participated in the promotion to appreciate their efforts in the COVID-19 fight.

The donation was made possible by Wilmar Ghana Limited, owners of Frytol, which believes in the Multimedia brand, hence the support.



































