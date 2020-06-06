A group of aggrieved supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Gomoa Dominase in the Central region have invoked curses on its constituency and national executives.

According to the group, the disqualification of one Richard Pamford from the Gomoa East parliamentary race has informed their action.

They have disregarded explanations from the Gomoa East Constituency Chairman, John Pantstil Quarm who said Mr Pamford’s disqualification was based on what the party’s constitution requires of aspirants.

According to him, the disqualified candidate has never in any way contributed to the growth of the party as expected coupled with some fraudulent accusations against him.

However, speaking in an interview with Adom News, they accused the executives of a deliberate attempt by the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kojo Asamanyi to contest unopposed.

Polling station chairman for Gomoa Buduburam, Adolf Nfojoh, who spoke on behalf of the group, cautioned the party will lose its seat in the upcoming polls if their concerns are not addressed.