Bayern Munich took another step towards an eighth successive Bundesliga title, coming from behind to win 4-2 at Bayer Leverkusen.

The victory extends the Bavarians’ winning run to nine games, putting Hansi Flick’s side 10 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table. But what ended as another emphatic victory initially looked like being a real test.

Lucas Alario gave Leverkusen, who were without the injured Kai Havertz, the lead after nine minutes, finishing underneath Manuel Neuer after originally being called offside. The VAR review showed that he had stayed onside, however, and the Argentinian got the hosts off to the best possible start.

READ ALSO

Bayern Munich quickly settled into the match, though, with Kingsley Coman equalising after being sent through on goal by Leon Goretzka.

The visitors then took control with two goals late in the first half. Goretzka angled a low drive into the bottom corner of the net before Serge Gnabry added his name to the score sheet, racing on to a long ball over the top to lob Lukas Hradecky.

Robert Lewandowski continued his extraordinary scoring exploits for the season with a powerful header in the 66th minute.

Florian Wirtz came off the bench to become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Bundesliga, curling a wonderful finish past Neuer, but it was only consolation for Leverkusen as Bayern Munich marched on.