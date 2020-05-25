Days after the demise of Ghanaian evangelist, Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, widely known as ‘Apraku my Daughter‘, a video of his death prophecy has emerged on the internet.

Though the identities of the pastor and church are unknown, he was captured in front of a congregation as he called out the late evangelist.

“God gave you the first chance; friends perpetrated your downfall. God is giving you another chance. Be careful of friends,” he cautioned.

In the video, he stated how ‘Apraku My Daughter’ would become a drunkard prior to his death which in a way happened as a viral video of him surfaced online few days before he passed on.

“You are standing here like a man today but if you don’t take care, alcohol will destroy your life, affect your kidney and intestines,” he said.

The Founder and Leader of King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International, “Apraku My Daughter’ was found dead in his room on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with the cause of death still unknown.

Watch the video below: