Founder and Leader of the Lighthouse Chapel, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, says women who grow past a certain age with their virginity intact are ugly women.

Bishop Heward-Mills made the very controversial statement in a sermon to his church, a video of which have been sighted online.

He said during his sermon: “You ladies who are virgins it’s because you were not beautiful when you were at a certain age.”

When some members of the congregation started calling out, he said no one should get angry at him or shout at him when he is ‘preaching the word of God’.

As to which part of the Bible that assumption came from, the Bishop failed to supply it.