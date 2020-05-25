Clement Ashiyete, popularly known as Clemento Suarez, has been crowned as Ghana’s favouirte comedian ahead of colleague comic actors – Lawyer Nti, DKB and OB Amponsah – by social media users.

This was revealed in Twitter polls organised by MTN Ghana which sought to ascertain from Ghanaian Twitter users their favourite comedian among the four.

At the close of polls yesterday after 24,042 Ghanaians had cast their votes, Clemento Suarez emerged the winner garnering 83 percent of the total votes.

Stand up comedian, DKB followed accumulating 8 percent of the votes. Lawyer Nti had 6 percent and OB Amponsah garnered 4 percent of the total votes cast.

This general affection for Clemento Suarez comes as no surprise since the comic actor in recent weeks has been phenomenal and sensational in his craft. His comedy skits and ingenuity, especially his intriguing ‘coronavirus poem’ has been the talk of town in the past several weeks.