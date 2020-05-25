A lady in her late twenties was on Saturday shot by robbers in broad daylight at her shop located on Afikpo Street, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

The victim, Miss Monica Oginyi, told journalists on her hospital bed that the robbers, who operated with a motorcycle, ordered her at gunpoint to give them the money she made from her sales.

According to her, rather than hand over the money, she confronted one of the robbers, prompting him to shoot her on her shoulder.

She noted that in spite of the gunshot, she summoned the courage to fight off the robber, making him and his accomplice fall into a gutter.

Oginyi said the robbers would have been arrested if onlookers and passersby had helped her, saying they quickly got up from the gutter, jumped on a waiting motorcycle and ran away.

When our correspondent visited the scene of the incident, an eyewitness said they did not know Oginyi was being robbed.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Loveth Odah, said the police had yet to receive the report of the incident.

She, however, promised to get back to our correspondent whenever she received the report. Odah had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report on Saturday.