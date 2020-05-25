Young Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has debuted a new look on social media.

The new-look has the beautiful Maame Serwaa rocking rasta (dreadlocks) as her new hairstyle.

The young actress showed off the new look in latest photo she shared on social media on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

The photo, is a close-up shot and has Maame Serwaa wearing the new hair. From the length of it, it was obvious that it was not natural rasta but braids and she had cowries locked in the hair.

On her face, Maame Serwaa had very heavy and visible makeup which is unlike her. She looked very beautiful.

Sharing the photo. Mame Serwaa expressed pride in her black complexion saying: “MADE OF BLACK I’M PROUD!”

