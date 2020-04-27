Kumawood star, Clara Benson Amoateng, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has once again set tongues wagging on social media.

Maame Serwaa is in her 20s but her body features have been causing confusion on social media.

The young actress is noted for putting on decent dresses but this time, she decided to go a little bit overboard.

The new video of Maame Serwaa has got social media users talking. She is seen wearing mini-skirts and skin-tight tops.

The video has drawn massive reactions from social media users as they took to the comment section to make their views known.

Reactions:

@leyontina6 said Maame Serwaa and Shugatiti looked alike: “u guys look alike.” @weapino shouted the actress’ name: “Maame serwaa.” @crushalinkdouble007 commented: “See laps nd pck.” @obiaaba_ny3: “Eeiiii this breast dieeerr it can feed the whole people of Gh ohh.” @nanayawtiger: “What a defenders…..this definitely meet the eyes omg.”

Watch the video below: