A new video of renowned Ghanaian pastor, Emmanuel Apraku, known widely as ‘Apraku my Daughter’ surfaced on the internet a day before he passed on.

The video, left internet users in awe as to why a great man was now literally reduced to rags.

In the video, an unidentified lady believed to have recorded the video, mocked and trolled the once-popular pastor whose fame spread across the length and breadth of the country owing to the miracles he performed in his church decades ago.

The late preacher in the video, was shabbily dressed and heavily drunk, and at a point, lost his bearing as he could not trace where he was coming from or going.

READ ALSO:

He later threatened to beat-up the lady if she did not stop recording the video, making gestures, and speaking in an incoherent manner.

The woman could be heard saying So is this the Apraku my daughter we all know? I will beat you ooo, get out of here. I will video you and send it to social media. So is this your end? Get back else I will push you and you will fall, your end is indeed bad. You took my money and promised to pray for me but you didn’t and now you have become a drunkard. God has punished you and has made you just like Nebuchadnezzar. You look awful.

Adomonline.com has converted the video to audio.

Listen to it above.