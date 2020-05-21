Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, says he was not surprised about the death of famous preacher, Pastor Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, also known as ‘Apraku My Daughter.’

He said: “I hear this man, ‘Apraku My daughter’ is dead…in the 90s getting to the 2000s, this man owned a fleet of about 20 cars, where is he today? Why is Duncan-Williams still doing the work of God? Why is Eastwood Anaba still working…?”

He further added that the young prophets are the problems, as according to him, they are after money.

“You see the kind of charlie wate he was wearing, with some protruded stomach…I wasn’t shocked to hear news of his death…,” he told Accra based Net 2 TV.

Pastor Apraku died on Tuesday, May 20.