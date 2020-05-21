It has emerged that popular Ghanaian evangelist, late Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, popularly known as ‘Apraku My Daughter’, left behind three children.

Though the names of the children are not immediately known, they are said to be one boy and two girls.

They were captured in an Instagram video singer and preacher, Sonnie Badu, posted after he sent one Nana Amoako to visit the family.

A relative in the video, while pleading with Sonnie Badu to extend an initial help he wanted to render to the late evangelist to the children, revealed the number of children.

“One of them a boy is doing his national service and the girls are in school so we will call on Dr Sonnie Badu to help his children since Apraku is no more,” he appealed.

Meanwhile, Sonnie Badu has asked his representative to take the details of the family to enable him proceed from there.

This comes after news of the death of the Founder and Leader of King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International broke on Wednesday, May, 20, 2020.

The man of God was seen in a recent viral video in which he looked unkempt with some musicians offering to help him out.

Watch the video below: