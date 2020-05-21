The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has started investigating the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye otherwise known as Abronye DC.

The investigation concerns an alleged case of publication of false news reported against Abronye DC by former President John Mahama.

As a result, the CID, in an invitation letter dated May 19, 2020, asked Abronye to report to the SIU at 10:00 am today, May 21, to assist with investigation.

READ ALSO:

The CID in the letter signed by Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, Deputy Director-General of CID, urged cooperation from the NPP Regional chairman.

It would be recalled that Mr Mahama on Monday, May 4 wrote to the Director-General of the CID through his lawyer, Tony Lithur of Lithur Brew Co. law firm to draw the attention of the CID to an infringement of Section 208 of Act 29 which talks about publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm.

Below is the full statement: