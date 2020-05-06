Lawyers for former President John Mahama have reported the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the police for alleging that the flagbearer had hired hitmen to kill some members of the governing party.

The former president’s counsel, Tony Lithur said Kwame Baffoe Abronye, also known as Abronye DC made the claims during a television programme in April.

According to Mr Lithur, the Regional Chairman during that same television programme stated that Mr Mahama killed former President John Evans Atta Mills.

But Mr Mahama through his lawyer, has denied the allegations.

“His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has firmly instructed me to say that the allegations are, of course, false: and for the avoidance of doubt, would like to state that neither the NDC nor he has planned to hire, hired or cause to be hired, or instructed any persons or persons to murder or assassinate anybody.

“Abronye DC is a prominent member of the ruling NPP, and while his false, outrageous and inflammatory accusations are clearly politically motivated, they are also likely to expose my client and members of the NDC to attacks from Abronye DC’s political party sympathisers,” Mr Lithur added in his letter to the police.

He wants investigations conducted into Abronye DC’s false allegations and their publication.

