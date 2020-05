Nigeria has recorded 148 new cases of the novel Coronavirus, shooting the total number of confirmed cases to 2,950 with 98 deaths and 481 patients discharged.

The latest data put out by the country’s Centre for Disease Control puts the latest breakdown as follows:

MORE:

43-Lagos

32-Kano

14-Zamfara

10-FCT

9-Katsina

7-Taraba

6-Borno

6-Ogun

5-Oyo

3-Edo

3-Kaduna

3-Bauchi

2-Adamawa

2-Gombe

1-Plateau

1-Sokoto

1-Kebbi