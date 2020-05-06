Singer Irene Logan says she is no longer keeping her life story to herself and has narrated how armed robbers shot her stepfather seven times before she attained the limelight.

The 2006 ‘Stars of the Future’ winner, talking about how she entered Ghana as a refugee on Stacy Amoateng’s Restoration show, wowed viewers.

According to her, years after she had lost her biological dad and older brother to civil war in Liberia, she again witnessed armed robbers struggle with her stepdad in Ghana, which left the gang with no option than to shoot him.

Because he is the only man in the house, he wasn’t gonna allow them come into the house. We heard stories about women being raped during that time. I am the only one who saw it. They shot him seven times.

They were masked and after the first bullet went off I went in shock. They shot him and ran away; when we opened the door, he was lying in a pool of blood.

Surprisingly, her stepdad, survived the gunshots in a miraculous manner.

The only thing my mum said was oh God not again. He looked pale and was reassuring us he was not dead. He was taken to the 37 Military Hospital. When that happened he spent six months on his back.

It was a miracle. He had two bullet holes in his back and the bullet missed his heart by inches. After all that had happened, I was determined to do something that would protect my family from any outside influence. I was so angry, she noted.

According to the ‘Na Me Dey There‘ hitmaker, the anger pushed her to unveil the singing prowess in her, which eventually led her on to ‘Stars of the Future’ reality show, where she was crowned winner.

I was 20 years old experiencing all these. That’s how I went for an audition. I was never so passionate… saying if I don’t win this my life is over. I saw the competition as fun.

Watch the full interview below: